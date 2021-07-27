Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 25.14%.

MRBK stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,923. The company has a market capitalization of $158.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

