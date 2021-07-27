Methanex (MX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Methanex (TSE: MX) recently:

7/19/2021 – Methanex had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Methanex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$64.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Methanex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$61.50 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$55.00.

6/1/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$42.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of C$24.44 and a 1 year high of C$62.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.47.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 6.6500006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.01%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

