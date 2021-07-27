Metronome (MET) Price Up 32.4% Over Last Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.15 or 0.00008297 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $37.74 million and $74,087.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00037376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00108787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00129866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,850.26 or 0.99543446 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.71 or 0.00830297 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,249,155 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,781 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

