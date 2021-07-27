Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is IHT Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $289.05 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $289.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.30.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

