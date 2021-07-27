Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $286.54. 31,245,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,357,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $289.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.30.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microsoft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,963 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

