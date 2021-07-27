Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Sets New 1-Year High at $188.13

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $188.13 and last traded at $188.12, with a volume of 2721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.80.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,886,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

