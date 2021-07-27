Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.82%.

NASDAQ:MPB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.79. 363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,017. The company has a market cap of $305.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.70. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

