Millennium Management LLC Acquires 149,764 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1,302.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,764 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Woodward worth $19,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Woodward by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.23 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,983. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.83.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

