Millennium Management LLC Acquires 46,137 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $19,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in IAA in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IAA by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in IAA by 25.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in IAA in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:IAA opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.32. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

