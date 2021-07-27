Millennium Management LLC Has $18.33 Million Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 32.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 939,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,938 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $18,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,922,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,097,000 after purchasing an additional 248,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after buying an additional 578,391 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 34.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,955,000 after buying an additional 697,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 29.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,972,000 after buying an additional 543,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,769,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

ZGNX stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $927.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.40. Zogenix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $26.34.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

