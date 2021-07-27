Millennium Management LLC Has $18.74 Million Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,838 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of APi Group worth $18,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in APi Group by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

