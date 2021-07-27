Millennium Management LLC Has $20 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,774 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 114,812 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $20,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,826,000 after buying an additional 4,172,294 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 30.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 688,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after buying an additional 159,592 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,022,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,598,000 after buying an additional 216,005 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after buying an additional 30,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of LNG opened at $85.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

