Millennium Management LLC Sells 268,566 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,566 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $17,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

AUB opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.38. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 35.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.