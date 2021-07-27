Millennium Management LLC Sells 31,611 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,611 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $17,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $227,298 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.