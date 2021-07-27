Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Shares Up 3.5%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.20 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). Approximately 58,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 316,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.39 ($0.14).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.75. The company has a current ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 35.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of £3.78 million and a P/E ratio of 11.94.

About Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

