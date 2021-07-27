Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41). On average, analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.08. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NERV shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

