Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report $4.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $5.47 billion. Moderna reported sales of $66.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,365.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $18.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $22.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $22.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.75.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $328.50. 17,172,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,220,231. The company has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a PE ratio of 262.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $362.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.21.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total transaction of $1,759,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $2,691,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,916 shares of company stock valued at $79,529,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 86.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 884.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

