Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $1,759,950.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total value of $5,026,950.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total value of $3,271,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $3,243,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,673,200.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $7.37 on Tuesday, reaching $328.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,172,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,220,231. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $362.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.83.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

