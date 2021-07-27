MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.33 on Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00003458 BTC on exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $87.28 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,402.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.06 or 0.05911173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $499.87 or 0.01301635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00348936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00127519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.47 or 0.00581900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00344292 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.05 or 0.00265722 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

