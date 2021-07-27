MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading 2.5% Higher

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $371.55 and last traded at $367.20. 6,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 655,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $358.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $4,090,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,670 shares in the company, valued at $413,894,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,376 shares of company stock worth $78,598,719. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $1,739,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

