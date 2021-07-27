Monks Investment Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:MNKS)

Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MNKS opened at GBX 1,402.79 ($18.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,359.76. Monks Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1,072.59 ($14.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,490 ($19.47).

In other Monks Investment Trust news, insider Karl Sternberg bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) per share, for a total transaction of £13,170 ($17,206.69).

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

