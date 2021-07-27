Moody’s (MCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Moody’s has set its FY 2021 guidance at 11.000-11.301 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Moody’s to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $379.79 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $384.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Insiders sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

