Morgan Stanley Has $138.93 Million Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855,772 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of GoodRx worth $138,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 176.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 118,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 527.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 55,620 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $2,848,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In other news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $503,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $108,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,138,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,592,741.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 1,510,738 shares valued at $53,664,285. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

