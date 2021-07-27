Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,949,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,429 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $126,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,512,000 after purchasing an additional 157,638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,557,000 after buying an additional 180,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,276,000 after buying an additional 327,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $40.59.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

