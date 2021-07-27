Morgan Stanley (MS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on August 13th

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $97.17. The stock has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.61.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

