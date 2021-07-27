Morgan Stanley Purchases 35,059 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.33% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $122,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 745.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after buying an additional 78,302 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,965,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,422,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after buying an additional 61,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $197.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.43 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.09.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

