Morgan Stanley Raises Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $119.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LSTR. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.62.

LSTR stock opened at $153.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $119.51 and a 1 year high of $182.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after buying an additional 87,654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,214,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Landstar System by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after buying an additional 31,557 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

