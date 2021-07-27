Morgan Stanley Sells 208,278 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,892,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 51job were worth $118,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in 51job by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in 51job by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in 51job during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOBS opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JOBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

