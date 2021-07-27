Morningstar (MORN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

Shares of MORN opened at $247.50 on Tuesday. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $2,553,897.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,579,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,558,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,183 shares of company stock valued at $65,122,688. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

