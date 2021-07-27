mStable USD (MUSD) Price Down 0.4% This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $40.52 million and approximately $1,443.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002614 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,708.52 or 0.99956704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00029839 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00069833 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

