M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $132.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $168.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in M&T Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in M&T Bank by 104.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $2,216,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

