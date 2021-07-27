MVL Achieves Market Capitalization of $150.10 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, MVL has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $150.10 million and approximately $11.83 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00050274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.81 or 0.00805887 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,675,624 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

