MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $94.59 on Friday. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $97.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.42.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MYR Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,819,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,500. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.