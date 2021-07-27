Nano (NANO) Price Hits $4.12 on Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Nano has a market cap of $549.24 million and approximately $16.09 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $4.12 or 0.00010508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,226.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.35 or 0.05833656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.01269874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00341437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00124791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.97 or 0.00570974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00338484 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00261255 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

