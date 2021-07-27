National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%.

Shares of NYSE NBHC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. 120,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,539. National Bank has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

