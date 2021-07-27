National Instruments (NATI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect National Instruments to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. National Instruments has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.210-0.350 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.21-$0.35 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, analysts expect National Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 380.58 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

