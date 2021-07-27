Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.69. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 9,137 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $263.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 68,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 8.95% of Natural Resource Partners worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

