Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Reaches $29.08 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Navcoin has a market cap of $29.08 million and approximately $257,029.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004358 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00036141 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,256,302 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

