NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other NBT Bancorp news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

