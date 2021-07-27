nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Short Interest Update

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDVN traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,844. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75. nDivision has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

About nDivision

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

