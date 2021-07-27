Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.15 ($79.00).

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €72.26 ($85.01) on Friday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1 year high of €72.14 ($84.87). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

