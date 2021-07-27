Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Shares Up 25%

Shares of Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) shot up 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43.

Neon Bloom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBCO)

Neon Bloom, Inc is a holdings company, which engage sin the acquisition of agriculture and ancillary technology products and services. The company was founded by Douglas DiSanti on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

