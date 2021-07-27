Netbox Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $199,548.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $199,548.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.32 or 0.00242524 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,469,016 coins and its circulating supply is 77,864,801 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

