Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48 billion-$7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.48 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Macquarie cut their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $610.23.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $518.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,855. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $229.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

