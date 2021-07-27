Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
NYSEAMERICAN:NBO opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $13.60.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile
