New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.49.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

