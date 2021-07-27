Nielsen (NLSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Nielsen has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.470-1.580 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.47-$1.58 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nielsen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

