NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $195.00 at Oppenheimer

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $165.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.53.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

