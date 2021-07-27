Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Price Tops $59.93 on Top Exchanges

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for approximately $59.93 or 0.00157291 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $69,110.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.92 or 0.00781921 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00130239 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,335 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

