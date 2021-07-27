Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.42 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares during the period. 12.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

